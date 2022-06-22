2023: Doma traditional ruler advises politicians against do-or die politics

Andoma of Doma in Nasarawa State, Alhaji Ahmadu Aliyu, has advised politicians against do -or- die politics in the interest of peace and for the overall development of the country.

The traditional ruler gave the advice on Wednesday when he hosted the All Progressives Congress (APC) stakeholders of Doma Local Government Area of the state.

He said that if politicians played the game by its rules, it would not only promote peace but will ensure speedy development in the country.

Aliyu also urged politicians to embrace developmental politics for development to thrive.

“I advise you to play the game by its rules in the interest of peace and for the overall development of our area, the state and the country at large,” he said.

While appreciating the stakeholders for the visit, he urged them to continue to preach the message of unity and peace to their followers.

He also called on his subjects and other people of the state to support the present administration in its quest to provide the much needed dividends of democracy.

Aliyu urged the people of the area and Nigerians to continue to be law abiding, respect constituted authorities and tolerate one another, irrespective of their affiliations.

Earlier, Mr Salihu Ennah, the State Commissioner for Trade, Industry and Investment, said the visit was to seek for the royal father’s blessings for the success of all APC flag bearer in the area ahead of 2023 general elections.

Ennah, who is the leader of the delegation, assured the monarch of their readiness to promote peace at all times in the area.

The commissioner also assured of their readiness to play the game by its rules in the interest of progress and development of the state.

He called on people of the state to support Gov. Abdullahi Sule’s administration to succeed beyond 2023. (NAN)

