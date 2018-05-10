The Nasarawa State Football Association (FA) says 10 teams registered to participate in this year’s FA Cup, an official has said.

The Chairman of the competition, Haladu Akwashiki, who is also the Deputy Chairman of the FA, made the disclosure on Thursday in Lafia after the draws for the competition.

The competition is billed to commence on May 14.

Akwashiki said the state’s representatives in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) and Nigeria National League (NNL), Nasarawa United and Aklosendi FC respectively, would begin their campaign at the semi-finals of the competition.

He explained that the eight others drawn from the state league will commence their campaign from Monday.

Akwashiki, who disclosed that the competition, according to the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) match schedules was expected to end on May 27.

He sought the cooperation of the teams and urged them to adhere to the rules, warning against avoiding pre-match meetings which are compulsory.

He added that a supervising team from the NFF in Abuja would be around for the matches and appealed to the teams to keep to match times.

The draws which took place at the secretariat of Nasarawa State FA was attended by officials of the 10 teams.

The teams are Nasarawa United, Aklosendi FC, Aklosendi Feeders, Police Machine FC and FC Basira.

Others are Yamusa Boys FC, Water Corporation FC, Akwanga Selected FC, AYD Doma FC and 11 Brothers FC.

The draws pitted Police Machine against AYD Doma in the opening game on Monday at the Lafia Township Stadium.

Other pairings for the knockout stages are 11 Brothers FC vs Aklosendi Feeders, Akwanga Selected FC vs Yamusa Boys and FC Basira who are billed to play on May 15, 17 and 18 respectively.

The winners and the first runners-up will represent the state at the national finals known as AITEO Cup. (NAN)