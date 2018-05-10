At least four new cases of Ebola virus disease have been reported in Bikoro territory, Equateur province in northwestern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), according to a hospital source on site.

According to the source, among the people diagnosed with Ebola, were also caregivers from Bikoro Hospital.

With the previous two, the number of confirmed Ebola cases has grown to six and at least 17 others suspected patients died in this area, according to the ministry of health.

Since the official announcement of the reappearance of this disease, the central authorities have deployed a team of doctors to organise the response in the area.

The DRC is now in its ninth Ebola outbreak since 1976.

The latest epidemic recorded by the country was in May 2017 in the Likati Health Zone region of Bas-Uele province in northern DRC.

The Likati epidemic killed four people.