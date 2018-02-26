Sokoto: SECCO gets new GM

Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal has approved appointment of Engr. Aminu Sahabi Dandin-Mahe as the new General Manager of the Sokoto Engineering and Construction Company (SECCO).

This followed the recent vacuum created due to retirement of the former General Manager.

A statement by the Governor’s spokesman, Malam Imam Imam, said two senior officers have been elevated to the position of Directors-General in the civil service. They are Sidi Almustapha Yahayaand Abba Muhammad.

The statement said all the appointees are qualified senior officers who possess wealth of experience and discipline required to hold senior positions in the civil service.

Brief in respect of the officers is as follows:-

ENGR AMINU SAHABI DANDIN-MAHE: The officer was born on 12th March, 1960 and hails from Dandin-Mahe district of Shagari Local Government Area. He is a holder of National Diploma and Higher National Diploma in Civil Engineering from Birnin Kebbi Polytechnic in 1984 and 1987 respectively. He started his working career with Sokoto Urban and Regional Planning Board as Assistant Technical Officer on GL06 effective from 26th February, 1985 from where he rose through the ranks to become Chief Technical Officer (civil) on GL14 (Terminal) effective from 1st July, 2003. Aminu has served as Director of Civil Engineering in both Ministry of Works and that of Rural Development.

SIDI ALMUSTAPHA YAHAYA

Born on 15th January, 1970, a graduate of Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto with a Bachelor of Science in Economics. Almustapha joined the service of Sokoto State Government on 8th September, 1994 as Assistant Research Officer on GL06. He later transferred his service and changed his cadre to Admin and General Services Department as Administrative Officer II on GL08 effective from 6th November, 2002 from where he rose to become Chief Administrative Officer on GL13 effective from 1st January, 2015. Almustapha who hails from Sokoto South Local Government Area had served in various Government establishments which include Secretary, Teachers Service Board and Secretary, Primary School Staff Pension Board.

ABBA MUHAMMAD

The officer was born on 13th June, 1966 and hails from Sokoto North Local Government Area. He holds Bachelor of Science Degree in Accounting and Masters Degree in Business Administration from Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto. He was first employed by the then Primary Schools Management Board as Senior Accountant on GL07 effective from 1st October, 1989. He later transferred to Ministry of Finance as Principal Account Assistant IV on GL08 effective from 1st October, 1992 from where he rose to become Assistant Chief Executive Officer (Accounts) on GL13 effective from 1st July, 2004. Abba had served in various Ministries as Finance Officer. He also served as Deputy Accountant General for almost 10 years before his deployment to Ministry of Animal Health and Fisheries Development as Finance Officer in 2016.