Presidency cancels FEC meeting this week

The Presidency says the weekly meeting of the Federal Executive Council, scheduled earlier for Feb. 28 will not hold.

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, made the announcement in a statement issued in Abuja on Monday.

“This is due to the participation of President Muhammadu Buhari and a significant number of ministers at the High-Level Meeting of the International Conference on Lake Chad Basin in Abuja,’’ the statement said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the council had in previous weeks been receiving briefings on the activities of various ministries between 2015 and 2017. (NAN)