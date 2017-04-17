The government of the state of Osun has stated that it has refurbished a total of 82 school blocks comprising of 1,534 classrooms across the state.

Revealing this over the weekend, Senior Special Assistant on Education, Mr. Niyi Idowu said the vision of the present administration to radically increase access to qualitative and quantitative Universal Basic Education amongst other policies, led to the reclassification of schools, which in turn gave birth to massive social investments in the physical infrastructure of many schools in the state.

Giving a report of school construction so far in the state, Idowu said, “most of the existing schools have been refurbished, while some others were newly built.

“20 blocks of 522 elementary school classrooms, 22 blocks of 748 middle schools classrooms and 40 blocks of 264 high schools classrooms have been refurbished in the past 5 years” the special assistant stated.

He further revealed that a total of 55 new schools have been built.

He gave an analysis of the new schools built and completed so far to include, 20 elementary schools, 22 middle schools, and 13 high schools.