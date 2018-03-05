NSCDC arrests 4 for alleged rape

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Niger command, says it has arrested four men for allegedly raping a 19-year old girl in Barikin Sale, Chanchaga Local Government Area of Niger state.

Mr Philip Ayuba, the corps commandant, said in Minna on Monday that the suspects were Mohammed Surajo 21, Shafi Mohammed 19, Mohammed Abubakar, 19 and Musa Iiya, 16.

He said that suspects confessed to committing the crime, saying that the suspects alleged that the victim refused to comply with a demand from one of them which prompted them to rape her.

He said that already the corps had handed over the case to the state Ministry of Justice for prosecution and would follow up the case to a logical conclusion.

The commandant appealed to community leaders to mobilise their subjects on the need to be security conscious and caution their female children against walking alone in any isolated area.(NAN)