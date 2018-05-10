After 17 years of inactivity, the Nigeria Ports Authority Sports Association (NIPOSA) has resuscitated the Nigeria Ports Authority Games with a three-day competition at the U.J. Esuene Sports Complex, Calabar.

The Managing Director of NPA, Adiza Usman, said at the opening on Thursday that it was designed to bring together the staff from various ports to socialise and to showcase their talents.

“This is an atmosphere where we come together to interact informally; where we showcase our individual sports talents,’’ she said.

Adiza, represented by the Calabar Port Manager, Olufumilayo Olotu, said the management decided to resuscitate the Games last held in 2001, to ensure the physical fitness of members of staff.

She added that NIPOSA had in the past produced notable sportsmen and women that won laurels for both the NPA and Nigeria at various sports meets.

“This is also intended to select athletes that will represent NPA in external sports competitions,’’ she said.

Adiza urged the athletes to give their best during the Games.

The sports for the Games include Table Tennis, Football, Chess, Badminton and Scrabble. (NAN)