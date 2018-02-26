Nigeria can learn from Ireland’s path to peace

Nigeria can overcome its present security challenges because the people are determined to live in peace and harmony with one another, the Ambassador of Ireland to Nigeria, Mr. Sean Hoy, has said.

Speaking in Sokoto Monday when he paid a courtesy visit to Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, the envoy said Nigeria can learn a lot from his country’s path to peace considering the position Ireland was in the past.

“I’m in Sokoto on an advocacy to promote peace especially among young people. Considering what my country went through and how sustainable peace was achieved, I believe you can learn from our experience.

“I have said it in the past that one advantage in Nigeria has is that everyone identifies himself as Nigerian, as there is nobody here who does not share national identity.

“I believe Nigerians are peaceful and majority of people live in peace and are very tolerant of the views of each other. You have many positive things, and in many ways you are starting in much better place than we were in Northern Ireland. We were much more divided,” he added.

The envoy said he the Embassy is promoting the theme of peaceful coexistence under the hash tag of #RoadtoPeace, and urged all Nigerians to work together for the unity and development of their country.

In his remarks, Governor Tambuwal said the all countries and organizations should assist Nigeria in ensuring lasting peace among her citizens.

“Your visit is coming at the right time. Few weeks ago, we faced a very dark moment when our girls were kidnapped from school in Yobe. We are seeking the help of your country and all nations of goodwill to join hands with us to secure our country,” he stated.

Tambuwal described Sokoto as the one of the most peaceful states in the federation adding that centuries of political stability, justice, tolerance and fairness have propelled Sokoto Caliphate to position of respectability among nations and cultures of the world.