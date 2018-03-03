Makarfi condoles with Borno govt. over latest attacks

Sen. Ahmed Makarfi, former Chairman, National Caretaker Committee, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has condoled with Borno Government and people over Thursday’s Boko Haram attack in Rann, Kala-Balge Local Government Area.

The night attack claimed lives of innocent citizens, including humanitarian workers of the United Nations, Red Cross and International Organisation for Migration.

In a statement on Saturday in Abuja by Mr Mukhtar Sirajo, his spokesman, Maikarfi condemned the attack and described it as “cowardly”.

He lamented that innocent people were made soft targets, including those engaged in humanitarian services.

He called for the intensification of the war against the insurgency in that part of the country as it has lingered for too long.

The former governor of Kaduna State appealed to aid agencies in the country not to be deterred by the incident but be further emboldened by it.

According to him, not getting despair will send a message to the insurgents that the agencies cannot be deterred on their commitment to rendering humanitarian services.

Makarfi urged the government as well as security agencies to ensure that no stone was left unturned in their efforts to rescue all abducted persons.

He also condemned the suicide bomb attack in Bumi Yadi and the Boko Haram attack in Madagali in Yobe and Adamawa, respectively, which occurred earlier on Saturday.

“A better approach is needed in the fight against the Boko Haram, which should include a tightening of the security architecture in all the affected areas.

“Boko Haram cannot be said to have been defeated until every inch of Nigerian territory is rid of it and people return to their legitimate pursuits without any fear,” he said. (NAN)