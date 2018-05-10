The Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Yusuf Tukur Burutai, says the military would continue to ensure synergy with other security agencies in order to tackle the security challenges facing the country.

Burutai made the remark while addressing officers and men of the 73 Battalion, Janguza barrack, Kano, on Thursday.

“We are still battling with security challenges in the country. But we must ensure synergy with other security agencies to achieve the desired objective.

“Gone are the days when we should engage in unnecessary inter-agency rivalry if we must succeed in the fight against insurgency in the country, “he said.

The chief of army Staff said the military authorities would continue to accord priority attention to training and retraining of their personnel in order to ensure the success of the fight against terrorism and insurgency.

“We will continue to put emphasis on counter insurgency and terrorism training. So, we will make sure that the training directive is implemented to ensure effective performance of our personnel,”he said.

Burutai, who charged officers and men of the battalion to remain steadfast and loyal to constituted authorities, also urged them to be committed to the unity of the country.

He warned the soldiers to avoid partisanship as the 2019 general elections drew nearer, urging them to concentrate on the discharge of their constitutional responsibility of defending the territorial integrity of the country.

He assured officers and men of the battalion that the challenges bedeviling the barrack would be addressed within the shortest time possible.

The army chief commended the officers who participated in the United Mission in Liberia for their wonderful performance.

“You did very well in Liberia. We have to commend you for doing Nigeria proud,”he said. (NAN)