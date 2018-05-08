The 47-year-old Carvalho was at the Glen Africa Country Lodge in South Africa on Wednesday shooting a series about a British family in a game lodge when he attempted to get a close-up shot of Gerald, the giraffe.

It was a day of sorrow for the South African movie industry as award-winning filmmaker, Carlos Carvalho, died after he was head-butted by a giraffe.

The 47-year-old Carvalho was at the Glen Africa Country Lodge in South Africa on Wednesday shooting a series about a British family in a game lodge when he attempted to get a close-up shot of Gerald, the giraffe.

Tragedy, however, struck while he was trying to get his shot, as Gerald (the giraffe) head-butted him and sent him 16 feet in the air.

The filmmaker suffered massive head injuries as a result and was subsequently airlifted to Johannesburg’s Milpark Hospital where he died.

Carvalho’s film crew agency, CallaCrew, announced the filmmaker’s death on its Facebook page.

The film agency said: “It is with a very sad heart that we have to announce the passing of Carlos Carvalho‚ one of our favorite DOP’s.

“Carlos was filming a feature at Glen Afric and had a fatal run-in with a giraffe on set.

“He was flown to Milpark Hospital but succumbed to his injuries 20:50 last night.

“Our thoughts and condolences go out to Carlo’s family and friends during this very sad time.

He will be sorely missed.”

Deadline.com said Carvalho won the Silver Lion at the Cannes Film Festival in 2003 for a public service announcement for “Childline.”

He was also honoured in 2014 with an African Movie Academy Cinematography Award for his work on: “The Forgotten Kingdom.”

Richard Booker, whose family owns the lodge, said Gerald would not be put down.

“Gerald will remain at the lodge. He did nothing wrong,” Booker said.

Source:Theeagleonline.com.ng