FIFA Referees Committee on Wednesday appointed 15 female referees and 30 female assistant referees to officiate at the upcoming U-20 Women’s World Cup in France.

FIFA said in its media channel that the officials were selected based on their experience, levels of fitness and ability to read the game.

“The selection criteria for the match officials from 21 different countries was based on their experience in their respective associations and confederations’ competitions as well as their levels of fitness and ability to read the game.

“Those selected for the tournament in Brittany (France) this summer will also be candidates to officiate at the FIFA Women’s World Cup France 2019,’’ it said.

The four official host cities for the tournament are located across Brittany; Concarneau (Stade Guy Piriou), Dinan/Léhon (Stade du Clos Gastel in Léhon), Saint-Malo (Stade Marville) and Vannes (Stade de la Rabine).

The world football governing body noted that Vannes will host the opening and final matches on Aug. 5 and Aug. 24.

Nigeria and Ghana are Africa’s torchbearers in the competition. (NAN)