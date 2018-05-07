The European Union (EU), on Monday donated two blocks of three classrooms to Ekhewbele Primary School and Ugieda Primary School in South-Ibie, Etsako West Local Government Area of Edo.

Handing over of the classrooms to the community, the EU representative to Nigeria, Mr Wisdom Uwadiale, said the project was funded by the European Development Fund with 70 per cent commitment.

He also said that the local government and the host community contributed 30 per cent.

“The EU has fulfilled its part and we are handing over these classrooms to the local government and the community to fulfill their part.

“The local government and the community are to fulfill their part by providing desks, chairs and toilet facilities for the building,” he said.

He advised that a maintenance strategy be put in place by the community to ensure that the facilities served the purpose for which it was built.

The traditional ruler of South-Ibie, Alhaji Kelvin Danesi, expressed delight over the construction of classrooms and their donation.

“Before now, our pupils were taught under leaking roofs and dilapidated buildings. When the officials of the union came, they saw the poor state of the school and said they would do something.

“Now they built classrooms for us, and we are very happy about the donation,” he said. (NAN)