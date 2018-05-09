The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) in Ogun has sealed no fewer than 10 illegal gas outlets in Mowe, Makogi and Magboro areas of the state over illegal operation.

Operatives of DPR were on inspection of gas plants and outlets in the three communities of the state on Wednesday.

Some of the outlets sealed were said to be too close to residential buildings, while others were sited under high tension wires.

The DPR Operations Controller, Abeokuta Field Office, Mrs Muinat Bello-Zagi, while speaking with journalists, reiterated the commitment of the department in ensuring safety of lives and property.

She noted that most of the gas outlets had no approval for operation.

“We are doing this because they were sited without the necessary approval from our office.

“One of the rules under the DPR stipulations is that gas outlets should not be sited under high tension wires but look at where we are now, you will see that we have lots of wires under it.

“This shop where we are now does not have ventilation and this is not how to stack gas cylinders. So we have to seal up this place because this constitutes a hazard.

“These people do not have prerequisite approvals from the appropriate quarters.

“There should, at least, be a 50ft distance between a gas plant and a residential building, but this is not the case here,’’ Bello-Zagi said.

She warned Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) operators to desist from unsafe and hazardous acts, saying that the department would continue to seal and sanction erring operators.

“At DPR, we are committed to the mandate that is given to us. We want everybody that goes into oil and gas installations to return home safe,’’ she said. (NAN)