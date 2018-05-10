Former governor of Bauchi State, Malam Isa Yuguda has declared his intention to contest the vacant seat of Bauchi South Senatorial District during the forthcoming by-election.

Yuguda had, as then outgoing governor of Bauchi in 2015, contested the seat under the platform of Peoples’ Democratic Party but was defeated with a wide margin by the then candidate of All Progressives Congress, (APC), Ali Wakili, now late.

Wakili however died on March 17, after a brief ailment, thereby paving way for by-election, scheduled to take place within 90 days of his demise.

Yuguda, now a card carrying member of the newly created Green Party of Nigeria (GPN), told newsmen on Thursday in Bauchi that he would have a second shot at the seat.

He said that his decision to contest was as a result of pressure being mounted on him by his supporters from the seven Local Government Areas under the district.

“I contested for the same seat as a sitting governor under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in 2015 but couldn’t make it.

“I regretted immediately after the election because I was pushed to contest against late Sen Ali Wakili, who happened to be my younger brother.

“His supporters, who are also my supporters, trailed me to Abuja and asked me to come and take over the position early held by the diseased, ” Yuguda said. (NAN)