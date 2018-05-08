Breaking: Flying Eagles off to Bissau for Niger 2019 qualifier

The Flying Eagles, Nigeria’s national under-20 male football team, will on Wednesday leave for Guinea Bissau, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) said in Abuja on Tuesday.

Ademola Olajire, NFF’s Director of Communications, said in a statement that the Flying Eagles have a date with their Guinea Bissau counterparts.

The match is the first leg game of a 2019 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations second round qualifying fixture, and it is billed for Saturday.

“The match will take place at the September 24 Stadium in Bissau, starting from 4 p.m. Guinea Bissau time (5 p.m. in Nigeria),’’ he said.

Olajire quoted Team Administrator Aliyu Ibrahim as saying the team’s contingent, including 20 players and team officials led by coach Paul Aigbogun, would arrive in Bissau on Wednesday evening.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has already selected Cape Verdian officials to oversee the match, with Fabricio Duarte the centre referee.

He will be assisted by compatriots Luis Barbosa (Assistant Referee 1), Jorge Aritson (Assistant Referee 2) and Manuel Mendes (Reserve Referee).

El Hadji Kane from Senegal will serve as the Match Commissioner.(NAN)