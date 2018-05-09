The Abuja Writers Forum (AWF) has launched a new website for the Abuja Literary Festival scheduled to hold from June 28- 30, 2018.

The website will provide regular updates about the festival as panelists and authors are confirmed in the coming days as well as insightful articles and interviews.

The website to be accessed at www.abujaliterrayfestival.org, will also provide information during the festival.

Meanwhile two Embassies have confirmed interest in the Festival by offering to support some of the segments.

The Ecuadorian Embassy will partner in the International Art and Photo Exhibition with the display of the Ecuador/Nigeria Photo-book being one of the proposed highlights.

The American Embassy is providing assistance for the digital media training for the five -day drama workshop.

This development underscores the growing partnership between the Ecuadorian Embassy and the Abuja Writers Forum. In 2017, the Embassy sponsored a short story contest for young Ecuadorian and Nigerian writers. A selection from the winning entries was eventually published as a bilingual (Spanish/English) collection of short stories, Pais Casabe (Casava Lands).

The collection has been achieved some feats as it is the first time Ecuadorian writers are being published collectively in English and vice versa for their Nigerian counterparts translated to Spanish.

It has also been adopted as a major resource by the African descendants in Ecuador.