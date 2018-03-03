Anchor University admits 117 students

Anchor University Lagos (AUL) on Saturday, matriculated 117 students into the various academic disciplines for the 2017/2018 academic session.

The Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Joseph Afolayan, in his welcome address said he was delighted to welcome the second set of students to be admitted into the university.

Afolayan said that since the university began in Feb. 2017, it was gradually moving closer to its goal with a record of 117 students being officially admitted into the institution.

Afolayan advised the fresh students to be of good behaviour and shun all social vices.

“As an Anchorite, you must be willing to obey and abide by the rules and regulations of the school.

“We do not condone any form of vices no matter how fashionable it is. The school has zero tolerance to the use and abuse of drugs.

“All forms of immoral relationship, immoral dressing, examination malpractice, violence are completely unacceptable in Anchor University,” he said.

He also advised the students to strive to attain academic excellence that would distinguish them in the labour market.

“You will need to raise your games to be at the best academically because failure is not an option.

“You must have proven to be worthy in character and learning before you can be awarded a degree by the university. Anchor wants to stand tall to defend the degrees that it will award during its convocation,’’ he said.

Afolayan expressed his vision for the future of Anchor University, saying that it will be one of the five best universities in Nigeria in the next 10 years.

“I will like to assure you that the future of Anchor University is great and it will become one of the top five universities within the next 10 years,” he said.

On the quality of academic training of the institution, the V-C said that the university has been involved in a series of lectures and training from international professionals and academicians.

“Internationally, respected academicians and professionals have been hosted to a series of lectures and trainings on our campus,” he said.

He expressed his delight at the success of the students who participated in the examination conducted by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN).

“I am happy that some of our students exhibited excellent performances.

“In the last ICAN/ATS examinations, we recorded 95 per cent success though it was our first attempt,” Afolayan said.

The Anchor University is a faith-based institution located at Ayobo-Ipaja, near Lagos and is owned by the Deeper Life Christian Ministry.

It currently runs 15 programmes in the Faculties of Humanities, Social and Management Sciences and Natural and Applied Sciences. (NAN)