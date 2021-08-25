Zwingina hails smooth takeoff of APC membership revalidation, registration in South East

Sen. Jonathan Zwingina, Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Registration and Revalidation Committee in Enugu State, has lauded the smooth takeoff of the exercise in the state.

Zwingina, while addressing newsmen in Enugu on Thursday and shortly after a former senate president, Chief Ken Nnamani revalidated his party membership, said that the monitoring committee had enjoyed the cooperation and support of party stakeholders in the state.

“The exercise has taken off smoothly in the South East and we have enjoyed the cooperation and support of party stakeholders and members in Enugu State,” he said.

Zwingina said that no member of the party was in any way disadvantaged by the exercise.

“If you were registered before, you will only need to revalidate your membership and if not, here is an opportunity to register with the APC.

“Nigerian politics have been running without records and documentation. APC is the first political party to engage in proper and orderly documentation of its members,” he said.

He said that the party, by the exercise, wanted to know its membership strength across the country.

On the legality of the exercise, Zwingina said that contrary to the claims of some party chieftains, the exercise was backed by the APC Constitution.

“I have personally read the APC Constitution and there is a six-month membership registration provision in Article 9(4),” Zwingina said.

Sen. Nnamani, in his remarks, said that the exercise would put the APC in a better pedestal to play a key role in the region.

The former senate president said that the best test of popularity and good performance was the ability of a political party to win elections and retain its members.

He said that the APC would make a statement of its readiness to take over states in the region by winning the forthcoming governorship election in Anambra. (NAN)

