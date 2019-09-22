Zverev completes Laver Cup comeback win for Europe

September 22, 2019 Sport




Alexander Zverev snatched the Laver Cup for Team Europe as he beat Canada’s Milos Raonic in the final rubber of a thrilling three-day tennis action in Geneva on Sunday.

Rafa Nadal was forced out with a hand injury at the start of the day and Roger Federer suffered a doubles defeat, leaving John McEnroe’s Team World looking likely to win

But after Federer beat John Isner, Germany’s Zverev kept his cool in an electrifying atmosphere to beat Raonic 6-4 3-6 10-4.

It gave Europe a 13-11 overall win and sparked wild celebrations with captain Bjorn Borg, Federer and Nadal racing on to the charcoal-colored court to swamp Zverev.

Borg’s Europe have now won the title in each of the three years the team event has been staged.(Reuters/NAN)

