Zverev completes Laver Cup comeback win for Europe

Alexander Zverev snatched the Laver Cup for Team Europe as he beat Canada’s Milos Raonic in the final rubber of a thrilling three-day tennis action in Geneva on Sunday.

Rafa Nadal was forced out with a hand injury at the start of the day and Roger Federer suffered a doubles defeat, leaving John McEnroe’s Team World looking likely to win

But after Federer beat John Isner, Germany’s Zverev kept his cool in an electrifying atmosphere to beat Raonic 6-4 3-6 10-4.

It gave Europe a 13-11 overall win and sparked wild celebrations with captain Bjorn Borg, Federer and Nadal racing on to the charcoal-colored court to swamp Zverev.

Borg’s Europe have now won the title in each of the three years the team event has been staged.(Reuters/NAN)