Zuma Times recognises Top 100 Personalities, unveils magazine, website in Abuja

Zuma Times media organisation has recognised and granted awards to Top 100 Personalities who rendered selfless service to humanity, just as the media outfit launched its maiden magazine and official website in Abuja.

The event with the theme: “Zuma Times Top 100 Personalities” took place on November 25 at Agura hotel, Garki, Abuja.

Organiser of the event and CEO of the Niger State based media outfit, Mairo Mudi, said recipients of the awards were nominated in recognition of their efforts and contributions to humanity.

A former governor of Niger state and chairman of the occasion, Mu’azu Babangida Aliyu, who is also a recipient of the award, encouraged all the awardees revealed during the event not to relent in their efforts towards serving humanity.

“Heroes and heroines have been identified. The whole idea is to encourage you to do those good things that you have been doing.”

“I believe that the Emir of Zazzau and other dignitaries gathered here are here for the respect and all the tools that he has found in quality. Mrs Mudi, is qualitative, excellent; both as a wife, mother and indeed a contributor in development of humanity,” the former governor said as he showered praises on the publisher.

The Emir of Zazzau, Ambassador Nuhu Bamalli who was represented by Bulaman Zazzau, Shamsudeen Muhammad Yusuf, in his remarks during the event, highlighted the role of media in a democratic society.

“For decades media has always been the most common tool of revealing vital information in almost all aspects of life. The role of media, particularly TV, radio and social media are forms of communication that facilitates the production, decimitation and exchange of political content on platforms.”

Danlami Rukochi Nmodu, mni receiving his award.

“In the northern part of Nigeria, the political leaders system has transformed as the role of journalists have been redefined. They are redefined in the way elections are constituted and how citizens engaged in politics,” the Emir said.

“The media serves several essential roles in the society. Their primary purpose is to inform the public, provide citizens with vital information,” he added.

The representative of the Emir of Zazzau who is also a recipient of the award donated the sum of N300, 000 on behalf of himself and Zazzau Emirates during unveiling of Zuma Times Magazine.

In her remarks earlier, Mairo Mudi thanked Zuma Times followers, staffers of the organisation and individuals that contributed towards the success of the project.

” At our last event, we made mention that we are going to present to the public our magazine and website where the world can have access to information and our recipients.”

“That dream has become a reality today,” Mrs Mudi said.

The publisher of Newsdiaryonline, Danlami Rukochi Nmodu, mni was recognised in the media category of the award for his relentless efforts and contribution to humanity.

Other dignitaries who were named amongst the top 100 personalities are; governors of Kogi, Kano, Yobe, Adamawa, Borno and former members of house of representatives, first ladies traditional rulers, activists amongst others.

The representative of Kogi state governor, Yahaya Bello donated the sum of N500, 000 while his counterparts in Yobe and Borno donated the sum of N3 million and N2 million respectively during the launching of the magazine.

