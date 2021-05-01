



Borno State House of Assembly has, based on Governor Babagana Umara Zulum’s request, approved Deputy Governor, Umar Usman Kadafur, as acting governor, from April 29 to May 19, 2021.



The approval was conveyed by the Assembly’s speaker, Abdulkarim Lawan, in a letter dated April 26, 2021.



Zulum had on April 23, 2021, written to the Borno Assembly, seeking the lawmakers approval, to proceed on 21 days vacation.



The Governor also requested that in compliance with provisions of section 190 (1) of the constitution, which made him notify the House, the Assembly should approve the Deputy Governor to serve as acting Governor throughout the 21 days, in order to constitutionally give him the full powers to handle Borno State’s affairs without resort to the Governor.



On Zulum’s further directive, his spokesman, Malam Isa Gusau, notified Borno people of the communication through journalists at the weekend.



“Governor Zulum has directed all Government officials and institutions to fully comply with his transmission of power” Gusau said.

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

