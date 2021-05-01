Zulum’s letter: Borno Assembly approves Kadafur as Acting Governor

Borno House of Assembly has, based on Governor Babagana Umara Zulum’s , approved , Umar Usman Kadafur, as acting governor, April 29 to May 19, 2021. 


The approval was conveyed the Assembly’s speaker, Abdulkarim Lawan, letter dated April 26, 2021. 


Zulum had on April 23, 2021, written to the Borno Assembly, seeking the lawmakers approval, to proceed on 21 days vacation. 


The Governor also requested that in with provisions of section 190 (1) of the constitution, which made him notify the House, the Assembly should approve the to as acting Governor throughout the 21 days, in order to constitutionally give him the full powers to handle Borno ’s affairs without resort to the Governor.


On Zulum’s further directive, spokesman, Malam Isa Gusau, notified Borno people of the through journalists at the weekend. 


“Governor Zulum has directed all Government officials and institutions to fully comply with transmission of ” Gusau said.

