Zulum’s achievements on recovery efforts unmeasurable – Official 

By Hamza Suleiman



The Borno government on Monday said the achievements made in security and other sectors through the post insurgency recovery efforts by Gov. Babagana Zulum’s led administration in one year were unmeasurable.

The spokes

person of the governor, Mr Dauda Iliya, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Maiduguri on the backdrop of Zulum’s achievements from 2024 to date.

“In the security sector, the Zulum’s administration has procured and distributed 110 Hilux vehicles, 5 Toyota buses to the military and other security agencies.

In addition to this, assorted security gadgets, equipment and security equipment were procured to security agencies to bolster the counter insurgency and counter terrorism operations,” the spokesperson said.

Iliya said that the administration had done well in the education sector, adding that the governor has constructed community schools and classrooms in Gajiram.and Chabbal in Nganzai and Konduga, Kumshe in Lamisula ward, Maiduguri, Mafoni day secondary school, Maimusari Senior Secondary School, kwaya kusar, Biu and a Mega School in Fikahyel, Bayo Local Government.

“In the health sector, Zulum established the 150-bed capacity General Hospital Damboa, completely renovated General Hospital Azare in Hawul, Borgu in Shani, Buba Marwa’s quarters and Dental Hospital in Maiduguri.

“Other projects include procurement and supply of haematology, histopathology, labour and theater equipment, supply of dialysis reagent and consumables to Kidney centre in state Specialist Hospital in addition to establishment of primary healthcare centres and maternal health centres in Kwaya Kusar, Hawul, Bayo and Konduga Local Government Areas,” he said.

The spokesperson said that the Zulum’s administration had rehabilitated roads and overlay 37.54 dual carriage Road in Lagos street, from welcome to Maiduguri Gate through Bama Road to Customs’ flyover.

“From Customs’ flyover through Sir Kashim Ibrahim Road to West End’s flyover and from West End’s flyover through Baga Road to Gubio Road junction, affected by the September 2024 flood disaster.

“Constructed and rehabilitated many road within the metropolis and other local government areas,” Iliya said.

He said that Zulum has equally provided empowerment worth N1.5 billion in the last one year to various categories of households, groups and individuals through the Social Investment Programme.

“Paid scholarship to 27,292 to understand, post graduate and Nigerian Law School students.

“Paid special scholarship to 2,002 students of federal university of Health Sciences Azare, Al’ Ansar University, College of Nursery Maiduguri, Federal Polytechnic Monguno and orphans of Civilian JTF, among others,” the spokesperson said. (NAN) www.nannews.ng