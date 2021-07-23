Zulum visits Wulgo in Lake Chad shores, offers cash to resettled residents



…Meets multinational troops, fixes schools, PHC



Borno State Governor Babagana Umara Zulum,mni on Thursday, the third day of Sallah, travelled to Wulgo, a community in Ngala local government area in the shores of Lake Chad.



The Governor supervised distribution of cash relief to male and female heads of resettled families and interacted with all residents to identify their problems with a view to addressing it.



Zulum also inspected educational and health facilities, and gave instructions for the rehabilitation of two primary schools as well as a primary healthcare centre, to address the needs of the community.



Governor Zulum later interacted with officers and soldiers of the Multinational Joint Taskforce (MNJTF) Command in Wulgo.



On ground to receive the Governor, was the Cameroonian component officer who is the MNJTF’s operations commander in Wulgo, Lt. Col. Njock John.



The Cameroonian noted that Zulum’s regular support to the command has enhanced their operational capacity in the counter-terrorism war.



“Your Excellency, we can’t thank you enough, those vehicles that you have seen them coming is because of you. All those MRAPs and other ones, it is with your support we are able to bring them back to life and normal state of operations. We can never pay you enough for that, because by your gesture, you have pulled us back to really good operational capacity. This war, we wish it to end as quick as possible, and with the type of action, with the type of support you have been giving us, we are sure that the end is coming soon” Njock said.

