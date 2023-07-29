Zulum visits Ngala, opens central mosque; inspects 7 projects, approves houses for teachers

By Chimezie Godfrey

Borno State Governor, Babagana Umara Zulum, on Friday visited Ngala and Gamboru communities both in Ngala Local Government Area in the central part of the State.

The Governor, during the visit, opened Gamboru’s central mosque where he prayed, the juma’at service. He also inspected seven capital projects and approved houses for teachers.

The seven projects Zulum inspected were the Gamboru International Cattle Market, a Police station and barracks, Customs barracks, an Immigration office and barracks, Ngala Central Primary School, a Mega-size Higher Islamic College and a Vocational Training Centre.

The Governor noted that the projects aimed at enhancing trans-border trade between Nigeria and the neighbouring countries of Chad and the Cameroon Republics.

“I am here to assess facilities that are being constructed by the Borno State Government, most especially those that will put in place the civil authorities and enhance trans-border trade,” Zulum said.

At the Gamboru International Cattle Market, besides the ongoing construction work, Zulum approved additional shopping malls, animal stands and an abattoir.

The Governor also directed the construction of additional departments and the recruitment of tutors at the Vocational Training Center, in Gamboru town.

“Liaise with the main Vocational Training Institute in Maiduguri and deploy additional tools to this place, make a thorough assessment of the centre for training to resume as soon as possible. I am happy to note that we have space here, we can establish a welding bay, and a carpentry bay, and we can have about four additional structures”, Zulum said as he directed officials.

Also, during his trip to Ngala local government area, Governor Zulum approved the construction of a housing estate to be dedicated to teachers working in the LGA.

The Governor announced the approval while interacting with teachers and officials of the Local Education Authority at Ngala Central Primary School.

The Governor went on a trip in the company of the special adviser on special projects- Engr Ibrahim Idriss, World Bank’s Multi Crises Recovery Project (MCRP) Coordinator in Borno State, Babazanna AbdulKarim and Dr Ali Umar Bashir, technical specialist at the MCRP.

Others include, the General Manager, Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Agency (RUWASA), Engr Mohammed Musa Aliyu, and the Director General of the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Dr Mohammed Barkindo.

