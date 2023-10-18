Zulum visits Banki, orders rehabilitation of Tarmuwa village, health centre   

… Inspects market, school projects

…Orders completion of houses for teachers

By Chimezie Godfrey

Borno State Governor, Babagana Umara Zulum, has directed for the complete rehabilitation of Tarmuwa village and a comprehensive health center owned by the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital in Banki town of Bama Local Government Council.

Zulum gave the directive on Tuesday during a one-day official visit to Banki town located in the central part of Borno State.

Tarmuwa village located about 5 kilometres from Banki town was destroyed by Boko Haram insurgents.

The rehabilitation project is part of broader efforts by Borno State Government in rebuilding communities affected by insurgency to create enabling environment for sustainable development.

Speaking while assessing the level of destructions at the comprehensive health centre, Zulum noted that the project when completed will address the increasing healthcare needs of the people in Banki town.

Meanwhile, Governor Zulum also inspected 2 projects that are being executed by Borno State Government in Banki township.

The projects include Banki Central Market and a mega secondary school. The central market project comprises the construction of over 440 market stalls and about 128 shops.

The governor assured that the ongoing work will be completed and the market reopened for commercial activities to resume soon.

At Banki Mega School, Zulum expressed satisfaction with the quality and level of work done.

The school has 20 classrooms and staff quarters for teachers.

Zulum also ordered the completion of an abandoned housing project which was started by the administration of the Late Alhaji Mala Kachalla.

The project was meant for use by the defunct local government which was later scrapped for lack of proper legal backing.

The governor directed the houses to be allocated to teachers working in primary and secondary schools in Banki town.

