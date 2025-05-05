Zulum to upgrade Maiduguri correctional facility skill centre

Babagana Zulum has announced plans to upgrade the vocational and skill acquisition centre at the Maiduguri Maximum Security Correctional Facility.

By: Hamza Suleiman

Gov. Babagana Zulum has announced plans to upgrade the vocational and skill acquisition centre at the Maiduguri Maximum Security Correctional Facility.

Zulum made the announcement during a visit to the facility on Monday, as part of efforts to enhance inmates’ rehabilitation and reduce the risk of repeat offence.

”I am here to examine the living conditions of the inmates here, especially in the areas of technical and vocational skills.

”The essence of keeping them at the correctional facility is largely to reform them, but this cannot be feasible without facilities on the ground.

”We can also examine cases of some inmates, and within the ambit of the law, we will look to the possibility of releasing those convicted of minor offences,” Zulum said.

He said the initiative was in line with his administration’s commitment to meaningful reform of the justice and correctional systems.

The governor said that improving access to technical and vocational training was essential to giving inmates a second chance and supporting their reintegration into society.

He also pledged government’s support to improve the overall living conditions within the facility.

Zulum added that his administration would examine the cases of some inmates, particularly those convicted of minor offences, with a view to lawful release in accordance with established legal procedures. (NAN)