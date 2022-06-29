Zulum to commissioners: I will monitor your coming to offices￼

Borno State Governor, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum, on Monday announced that he will monitor the coming of commissioners and permanent secretaries to their ministerial offices at Musa Usman Secretariat, noting that his administration wants to ensure the maximum functionality of the secretariat.



Zulum spoke shortly after the swearing-in of commissioners and a permanent secretary at the renovated International Conference Hall of the State Secretariat. Chief Judge of Borno State, Justice Kashim Zannah, represented by a High Court Judge, Justice Fadawu Umaru, administered the oaths while Zulum supervised.

The governor said he purposely directed that the swearing-in be held at the secretariat so as to remind public office holders of the importance of the secretariat and the need to make it very functional.



Zulum recalled that last week, he showed up unannounced and inspected offices around 8am at the secretariat and to his dismay, few officials were on their seats.

The governor has since 2019 been operating an office annex at the secretariat, often appearing unannounced.



Governor Zulum charged commissioners to set examples for staff of their ministries by reporting to work punctually.

He charged commissioners to ensure all staff of their respective ministries are given functional opportunities rather than concentrating responsibilities to few senior officials like the PermSec and directors whereas many others are left redundant.



The Governor directed the Secretary to the State Government and the Head of Service to ensure the provision of stable electricity, security and other essential needs that should make offices comfortable for public office holders to work effectively.



Earlier in his welcome address, the SSG, Usman Jidda Shuwa, highlighted key achievements recorded by the Zulum administration in the last three years, noting that the appointments of commissioners will set a renewed commitment for more projects and programmes in line with the governor’s transformative vision.

… ‘We will give you results’ says KS Lawan

In his vote of thanks on behalf of the sworn-in commissioners and PermSec, Borno State’s Attorney General and Commissioner of Justice, Barrister Kaka Shehu Lawan, assured Governor Zulum that they will give him good results.

Lawan thanked Zulum for finding all of them worthy. He also thanked the SSG, Head of Service, APC leaders and other stakeholders, traditional rulers, elders and members of the state security council for their various roles in making government functional.

The swearing-in ceremony was attended by senator Mohammed Ali Ndume, the Speaker, Borno State House of Assembly, Abdulkarim Lawan, and legislators, the SSG, Usman Jidda Shuwa, Head of Service, Barrister Simon Malgwi, Chief of Staff, Prof. Isa Hussaini Marte, the Shehu of Dikwa, special advisers and assistants, permanent secretaries and directors among other government officials.

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

