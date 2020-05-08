Zulum to Buratai: Your late mum gave Nigeria one of its finest soldiers



Borno Governor, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum has condoled with the chief of army staff, Lt. General Tukur Buratai over the demise of his beloved mother, Hajja Hauwa, in Maiduguri.

The aged mother died from illness on Tuesday at the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital, where she was on admission.

Governor Zulum’s message was issued Thursday night by his spokesman, Malam Isa Gusau.

“Our late mother, Hauwa (Kaka Hajja) will be remembered for donating to Nigeria, one of its finest soldiers in recent history. Her son, our dear brother who hails from Borno state, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai, is without doubt a pride to us the people of Borno and rest of Nigeria. It was with Hajja Kaka’s blessings, sound nurturing and values that Buratai was able to join the army and has been devotedly at front lines, inspiring and commanding troops in determined effort to end the Boko Haram insurgency. Borno is eternally grateful to late Kaka Hajja for giving General Buratai to Nigeria and for inculcating in him, the selfless principles of patriotism and gallantry. We share the pains of losing Kaka Hajja and we commiserate with our brother, General Buratai and the entire family. May Allah In His infinite mercy, forgive her shortcomings, admit her into aljanna and give the family the strength to bear the irreparable loss of a good and inspiring mother” Zulum said, as quoted in the statement.

