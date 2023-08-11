Zulum to appointees: We will not tolerate absenteeism, lateness to work

By Hamza Suleiman

Gov. Babagana Zulum of Borno has warned the newly sworn-in commissioner that his administration will not tolerate absenteeism and lateness to work.

Zulum gave the warning while presiding over the swearing-in of 17 commissioners, three chief Special Advisers and a permanent Secretary in Maiduguri.

“This administration will not allow any commissioner who is absent himself from office to unpunished”.

Zulum tasked them on dedication to duty to enable his administration meet its obligation of transforming the state.

The governor also promised to settle other politicians who worked for the party with appointments and empowerment opportunities in areas of entrepreneurship.

”Some members who worked against the party in the general election will not be carried along this time around, he said.

He also reiterated the commitment of the government to buy more buses to ease the high cost of transportation in the state due to the fuel subsidy removal .(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

