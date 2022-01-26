Zulum tasks N/East governors on implementation of FG’s master plan

The Borno Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum, has urged other governors in the northeast to support the stabilization and development master plan project in the regionZulum made the call at the consultative meeting with Federal Ministries, Department and Agencies (MDAs) and security agencies on the North-East stabilization and development Master plan (NESDMP) project on Tuesday, in Abuja.

The governor said that the leadership of the northeast was ready to give their best in the development and implementation of the 10-year (2020-2030) master plan of the region.He underscored the enormity and quantum of investment in human capital, economic development and infrastructure that will be required in a decade or two to rebuild the region.“I charge my fellow governors and leaders to be interested in the plan.“Good thinking produces great product, once the plan is good, implementation becomes a routine that any leader after us can pick up and continue without much stress.“While the work may appear to be daunting, let me assure your Excellencies that the bulk of the work shall be made far easier than we can imagine from the unflinching support that you will receive from the leadership in the Northeast as a whole.“Let me at this point mention that given the pace we intend to bring back, given the yearning of our people to see practical results within a short period of time and respective things in the Northeast.“

We make available the existing plans that we have for the purpose of synergy that will deliver better quality faster,” he said.He appreciated the interest, support and consistency of action from the Federal Government led by President Muhammadu Buhari.He also thanked the minister of humanitarian affairs for her tireless effort and how she put the challenges of the Northeast on the agenda of all time.“We all understand the enormity and crucial roles that consistent investment can play in bringing back not just peace and stability but also strengthening Northeast and Nigeria as a whole. This is where this plan comes into cognizance importance.“Who is not in hurry for peace, who is not impatience with poverty? That is why this plan must be ambitious, broad, brave and comprehensive to cover the whole scope of issues in the Northeast of Nigeria.

The plan will outlive our regime.He called for concerted efforts and doggedness of the governments in the northeast to bring back the lost peace and rebuild what was destroyed by agents of destruction.“Take Borno for example, we will make available our 25-year Development Plan as a starting point from our own side, my colleagues would provide their own as well.“

It is important that we are not starting from ground Zero, building on arable ground to ensure that we are not just making plans, but talking to one another.“We make plans; we review plans, and in the end we are all working towards the achievement of plans in one seamless process govern by good leadership, appropriate technology and the commitment to finish what we started,” he said.According to him, this is not a political plan, it is the peoples plan, it is a strategic direction to bring back peace in the Northeast.“

I therefore charge everyone that would be involved that the mercy of the Almighty Allah could touch leadership at whatever responsibility he is given to help us bring back the glory of the North East,” he said.Hajiya Umar Farouq, the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, said that the consultation was in compliance with Mr President’s directive to the NEDC Board.Farouq said that the president had directed the board to constantly liaise with the relevant Federal Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs), states and other developmental partners for the implementation of all programmes and initiatives and proper utilisation of funds released for intervention in the zone.She said that the master plan was necessitated by the NEDC Act which lists as one of its functions to develop a Master Plan based on the needs assessment of the zone to be known as the North East Stabilisation and Development Master Plan (NESDMP).

The NESDMP, according to her, shall contain programmes and schemes that promote and facilitate the physical and socio economic development of the North East Zone and the estimate of the time and costs for implementing such programmes and schemes.

The minister pledged the support of the ministry to the development and full implementation of the master plan to enhance the rapid rebuilding and development of the region. (NAN)

