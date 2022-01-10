Zulum signs Child Rights Protection, VAPP Bill into law

Gov. Babagana Zulum of Borno on Monday signed the state Child Rights Protection Law and Violence Against Persons Prohibition Bill into law.

Speaking at the ceremony in Government House, Maiduguri, Zulum, said that the laws were domesticated with the needed amendment to tally with culture, norms and tradition of the people of the state.

Zulum said the laws were very important and that was why his administration sent them as Executive Bills to the State House of Assembly for domestication.

Also speaking, the state Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr Kaka-Sanda Lawan said the laws particularly the Child Rights Protection law would ensure the protection of the rights of children to education and parental care.

Alhaji Abdulkarim Lawan, the Speaker of the state House of Assembly, reiterated the commitment of the legislature to continue to work in harmony with the executive in passing laws that would impact positively on the lives of the people.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Zulum at the ceremony also signed the state’s 2022 budget of N269. 6billion into law. (NAN )

