Zulum, Shettima, Kyari join VIPs for funeral of late COAS in Abuja

May 23, 2021 Danlami Nmodu Defence, News, Project 0




Attahiru was determined to end Boko Haram, Zulum says 


Borno , Professor Babagana Umara Zulum, Senator Kashim Shettima and Senator Abubakar Kyari on Saturday joined top dignitaries and hundreds of sympathizers for the jana’iza (funeral prayers) of the late Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Ibrahim Attahiru.


The funeral held around 1:30 the national mosque in Abuja, was attended by the , Dr Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan, of Yobe state, Mai Mala Buni, chief of staff to the President, Professor Ibrahim Gambari, Minister of Defence, the Sultan of Sokoto, Inspector General of Police, Comptroller General of Immigration, amongst serving and former public office holders, top officers, families, friends and associates of the late COAS. 


Bodies of the late COAS and five others were brought by ambulances to the national mosque for the funeral prayers that took place after zuhr prayers.


The late chief of army staff had since , been to Borno state more than six times, to  supervise ongoing operations against Boko Haram. He had visited different army formations, and motivated troops in front lines in peace building efforts. 


In comment, Borno , Professor Zulum said the late chief of staff was evidently committed to the fight against Boko Haram and was determined to significantly contribute to ending the insurgency. 


“The commitment of the late chief of army staff to the fight against Boko Haram was very obvious. Within the short time he , he had been to Borno on multiple occasions, meeting operational commanders and troops battle fronts. In all interactions, he regularly motivated troops. The people of Borno thank him and all gallant fallen heroes for their unquantifiable service to Borno and rest of Nigeria” Zulum said.

