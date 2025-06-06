Zulum, Shehu of Borno join others for Eid Prayer

By Hamza Suleiman

Gov. Babagana Zulum and the Shehu of Borno, Alhaji Abubakar Ibn Umar Garbai El-Kanemi, joined hundreds of worshippers at the historic Shehu’s Palace in Maiduguri.

The prayer, which marked the commencement of the Eid festivities, was led by the Imam Idaini of Borno, Imam Shettima Mamman Saleh, at the Ramat Square on Friday.

In his sermon shortly after the prayer, Imam Shettima Mamman urged Muslims to emulate the spirit of sacrifice as demonstrated by Prophet Abraham.

The cleric called on philanthropists and well-meaning individuals to extend support to internally displaced persons and returnees by giving them sense of belonging and inclusion.

He, however, offered special prayers for lasting peace and stability in Borno and the country at large.

“We must continue to live in peace with one another and seek Allah’s mercy in all our dealings,” the Imam said

The governor had earlier in his Sallah message called for renewed unity, prayers, and commitment to overcome the security challenges in the state.

“I extend my warm felicitations to the Muslim Ummah on the occasion of Eid-al-Adha, a festival of sacrifice.

“Let us embody the virtues of patience, charity, and obedience to Almighty Allah, as exemplified by Prophet Ibrahim,” Zulum said.

He urged citizens to remember the sacrifices of the military, Civilian Joint Task Force, vigilantes, and hunters on the frontlines, saying their contributions had made it possible for many communities to return to relative peace.

“My recent visit to Marte, Rann, Gamboru Ngala, Dikwa, Kukawa and Monguno is reassuring. We will continue to build resilience among our people.

“This is the only way to defeat insurgency. On my part, I will continue to make extra sacrifices and invest heavily in the security sector to achieve sustainable peace,” Zulum added.

The governor reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to supporting the Armed Forces and sustaining partnerships with security agencies to ensure the total restoration of peace across the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that prominent dignitaries at the prayer included Sen. Mohammed Tahir Monguno (APC- Borno North) and the Chief Whip of the National Assembly.

speaker of the Borno State House of Assembly, Abdulkarim Lawan; Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, Bello Ayuba; members of the National and State Assemblies as well as top government officials. (NAN)www.nannews.ng