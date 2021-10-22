Zulum salutes military for clearing 25 ISWAP fighters, gun trucks

Borno State Governor, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum, has saluted the Nigerian military under the 7 Division Garrison of Operation Hadin Kai for successfully clearing 25 fighters of ISWAP and Boko Haram who manned dozens of gun trucks on Monday evening along Chabbal on Maiduguri-Gubio road.



In a statement by his spokesman, Malam Isa Gusau, the Governor described the military’s success in upturning an ambush planned by the insurgents as very commendable, urging the troops to sustain recent gains over the insurgents.

“I am happy to have confirmed from multiple sources that our gallant troops under the 7 Division Garrison of Operation Hadin Kai have, once again, successfully dislodged at least 25 fighters of ISWAP/Boko Haram alongside several gun trucks on Monday evening around Chabbal. I highly commend all troops and anyone who contributed to that victory.

The government and good people of Borno State are proud of our troops and we will continue to accord them all the support they require from us. We must continue to combine both military and persuasive approach in our shared determination to end the insurgency as soon as this can happen”, Zulum was quoted in the statement.–

Isa Gusau

