Zulum reshuffles cabinet, redeploys Commissioners

May 25, 2021 Favour Lashem News, Project 0



Gov. Babagana Zulum of Borno has effected a ‘minor’ cabinet reshuffle, redeploying three commissioners.

This is contained statement by the Secretary the State Government, Danjuma Ali on Tuesday in Maiduguri.

Ali said the Commissioner for Animal Resources and Fisheries Development, Juliana Bitrus moves the and Human Services.

The Commissioner for Environment, Alhaji Lawan Walama moves the Ministry of Animal Resources and Fisheries Development.

also said that the Commissioner for Justice, Mr Kaka-Shehu Lawan is to oversee the Ministry of Environment.

In another development, Gov. Zulum has approved the reconstitution of the board of  the Borno Health Care Development Agency with Ahmed Tijani as Chairman.

Ali, said that Gov. Zulum also approved the appointment of Dr Joseph Jatau as Chairman of the Borno Hospital Management Board with immediate effect.

Also appointed with immediate effect is Abubakar Suleiman as Acting Manager of Borno Environmental Protection Agency (BOSEPA).

In the same vein, said, in accordance with section nine (9) sub-section (1) of Borno Health Care Development Agency Law, 2013, the governor has approved the appointment of Dr  Abba Goni as Executive State Health Care Development Agency.  (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,