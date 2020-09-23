Zulum redeems pledge to late Col. Bako, 3 others – Army

Share the news













By Chimezie Godfrey

The Nigerian Army has said that the Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum has redeemed his pledge to the family of Late Col DC Bako and the 3 other soldiers that died with the senior officer in the course of defending the country.

This was disclosed in a statement by the Acting Director, Army Public Relations, Col. Sagir Musa on Wednesday.

“The Governor redeemed the pledge when he visited the wife of our fallen hero, Col Bako this morning in Maiduguri, at about 0910 hrs.

“He was received by the Acting GOC, 7 Division Brig Gen AK Ibrahim.

“The Governor consoled the wife and family members of Col Bako, and prayed for the repose of the late senior officer and the 3 other soldiers who paid the supreme prize along with him,” the statement read.

According to the statement, Zulum described late Col. Bako as a great patriot and formidable commander.

Zulum used the opportunity to present a Cheque of 20 million naira to Mrs Bako, which he earlier pledged and also promised to redeem his pledge of getting the family a house.

He also donated 2 million Naira each to the 3 deceased soldiers; they are – Lance Corporal Nwobuji Desmond, Lance Corporal Adebiyi Oluwaseye and Private Aliyu Ibrahim, whom he described as gallant and patriotic soldiers par excellence.

“Theatre Command Operation LAFIYA DOLE hereby on behalf of the Chief of Army Staff, officers and soldiers of the Nigerian Army extend our immense appreciation to His Excellency the Governor of Borno State for the kind gesture.

“The Nigerian Army wishes to once again assure Nigerians of its continuous determination and commitment to ending terrorism and other insecurities in Nigeria,” the statement stated.

