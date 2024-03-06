 Zulum preaches national integration, good governance

Gov. Babagana Zulum of Borno has called for the strengthening of institutions to promote national integration and good governance as part of efforts at addressing insecurity in the country.

Zulum who delivered a lecture titled, “Strengthening, National Unity for Contemporary Security Threats in Nigeria: My Perspective”, also called for measures to address economic disparity among citizens in tackling insecurity.

The lecture was delivered to Course 32 the participants of the National Defence College (NDC), on Wednesday in Abuja.

He said efforts must be made to promote multiculturalism through effective leadership and policies that could address the economic disparity among citizens.

According to him, by fostering trust, understanding and sense of learning, the nation can work together to overcome challenges and secure a brighter future for everyone.

The governor also said citizens must be given equal opportunities to explore social, political and economic opportunities in life in order to have a peaceful society.

”We have to also apply the non-kinetic measures, which is the social, political and economic dimension of this crisis.

‘That means we have to address the root causes of the insurgency, which are not limited to endemic poverty, environmental degradation and increasing infrastructural deficit.

”Most importantly, national integration is very important. We must strengthen our institutions that are enhancing national unity. Equal participation and opportunities to every Nigerians is something that we need.

”Without effective national unity, security will never be achieved. We have to come together, work together as the Federal Government alone will never solve the problems.

”The sub nationals and the local government have to come together and support this administration.”

Zulum further said that citizens also should play pivotal role in addressing the national security challenges, adding that a country of 230 million people was in need of 230 million leaders.

According to him, without good citizens, the country will never work.

He therefore, urged all Nigerians to provide immediate support to the current government and the sub-national governments to develop new integration measures in accordance with respective cultures and values, focusing on their respective fault lines.

This, he said, could be through assessment of work ethics, culture, and shareholding to identify fault lines of disunity, such as nepotism, lack of fairness and inclusivity, so as to develop necessary integration measures for purposes of unity.

In his remarks, the Commandant of NDC, Rear Adm. Olumuyiwa Olotu, commended the governor for the in-depth analysis of the nation’s challenges and proffering solutions.

Olotu, who described the lecture as a master piece, said national unity was essential in addressing the security and economic issues in the country.

The commandant said that the college had engaged in research on energy security, to contribute its quota in the area of power generation through solar.

He said NDC currently generates five megawatts of solar power for its three offices in Abuja. (NAN)

By Sumaila Ogbaje