Zulum postpones tour to honour late Gen. Zirkushu, 3 others killed in Askira

November 15, 2021 Favour Lashem Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project 0



 Gov. Babagana Zulum of has postponed his tour and inauguration of completed projects in southern in honour of late Brig. Gen. Dzarma Zirkusu and who died fighting insurgents.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that Zirkushu and three other soldiers lost their lives on Saturday, while repelling insurgents that attacked a military base in Askira/ LGA of Borno.

A statement on Monday by the Special Adviser to the governor on Communications and Strategy,  Mallam Isa Gusau, said the postponed tour was earlier scheduled for Tuesday.

Gusau said the governor would go on the tour after travelling to convey the sympathies of people and government to the family of the late Commander, residing in Kaduna.

“Gov. Babagana Umara Zulum has postponed his scheduled commissioning of projects across local Government areas in southern Borno, to honour the Commander, 28 Task Force Brigade, Chibok, Brig.-Gen. Dzarma Zirkushu and three soldiers who died at the weekend, battle with terrorists, who failed in an attempt to capture a military base in Askira- local Government area.

“The tour was to start with dozens of completed Government projects, mostly schools and healthcare centres, lined up for commissioning by the Governor.

“Governor will undertake the commissioning tour, after traveling tomorrow, Tuesday, to the family of late Gen. Zirkushu who lived outside State,” Gusau said. (NAN)  

Tags: , , , , , , , ,