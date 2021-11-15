Zulum postpones tour to honour late Gen. Zirkushu, 3 others killed in Askira

Gov. Babagana Zulum of Borno has postponed his tour and inauguration of completed projects in southern Borno in honour of late Brig. Gen. Dzarma Zirkusu and others who died fighting insurgents.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Zirkushu and three other soldiers lost their lives on Saturday, while repelling insurgents that attacked a military base in Askira/Uba LGA of Borno.

A statement on Monday by the Special Adviser to the governor on Communications and Strategy, Mallam Isa Gusau, said the postponed tour was earlier scheduled for Tuesday.

Gusau said the governor would go on the tour after travelling to convey the sympathies of Borno people and government to the family of the late Commander, residing in Kaduna.

“Gov. Babagana Umara Zulum has postponed his scheduled commissioning of projects across local Government areas in southern Borno, to honour the Commander, 28 Task Force Brigade, Chibok, Brig.-Gen. Dzarma Zirkushu and three soldiers who died at the weekend, in a battle with terrorists, who failed in an attempt to capture a military base in Askira-Uba local Government area.

“The tour was to start on Tuesday with dozens of completed Government projects, mostly schools and healthcare centres, lined up for commissioning by the Governor.

“Governor will undertake the commissioning tour, after traveling tomorrow, Tuesday, to visit the family of late Gen. Zirkushu who lived outside Borno State,” Gusau said. (NAN)

