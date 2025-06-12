Zulum pardons 66, gifts cash to patients, inmates 

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that no fewer than 2,000 patients and 1,280 inmates were expected to benefit from the governor’s generosity at different

healthcare facilities as well as the inmates at maximum Correctional Centre Maiduguri.

The executive pardon, the gifts and the donation of food and non-food items as well as the livestock given to the inmates were part of the line of activities marked for the celebration of Democracy Day in the state.

“Let me clarify that the N20,000 cash assistance will be handed over to officials of the Correctional Centre, as stipulated by law, but you will have access to it whenever needed,” the governor said, while addressing inmates at the facility in Maiduguri.

Zulum also donated 300 bags of rice, 50 jerry cans of cooking oil and five cows, in addition to the donation he made earlier to personnel at the Correctional Centre.

“Based on the powers conferred on me under Section 212 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended and the recommendation of the Advisory Committee on the Prerogative of Mercy, I Professor Zulum hereby grant state and partial pardons to 66 inmates of the Maximum Custodial Centre.

“I have also commuted death sentences to life imprisonment and reduced the jail terms of some other inmates as part of activities to celebrate this year’s Democracy Day.

The governor also announced plans to strengthen the vocational training centre within the facility, providing intensive literacy, numeracy, and digital skills programmes for the inmates.

“I have directed the Commissioner for Education, Science, Technology, and Innovation to liaise with the management of Maiduguri Maximum Custodial Centre to enhance the vocational training centre, ensuring the provision of intensive literacy, numeracy and digital skills.

“This will enable inmates to acquire valuable skills while serving their sentences,” he said.

Earlier, the Controller, Borno Correctional Service, Mr Ahmed Bawa, commended the governor for his unprecedented support to the facility and its inmates.

“This is the first time in history that we have received such immense support from Borno State Government under the leadership of Professor Babagana Umara Zulum.

“In May this year, the governor provided the facility with 100 bags of rice, 20 cartons of cooking oil and 10 bulls.

“Today, he has visited us again. On behalf of the management, staff, and inmates, we are deeply grateful,” Bawa said.

The Sarki of the inmates, Daniel Simon, who spoke on behalf of the teeming inmates, commended Zulum for his generosity.

He, however, expressed happiness that the dividends of the good governance of Zulum was being felt even in the correctional centre.

Meanwhile, the governor has also inaugurated 20 projects being executed by his administration in the last one year.

The projects included roads, housing estates, health centres, skill acquisition centres, and mega schools.

Earlier, the governor visited State Specialist Hospital at 5:00 a.m., where he interacted with patients in the Gynaecology, Antenatal, Postnatal and Emergency Wards and donated N50,000 cash to each patient as support toward their medical care.

Zulum, who sympathised with the patients, reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to strengthening the healthcare sector and improving access to quality medical services in the state.

The governor also visited the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital where he extended the same gesture by donating cash and settling medical bills for patients.

“Healthcare remains a top priority of this administration. We will continue to do our best to support our people in their time of need,” Zulum said.

He also flagged off the construction of two hospitals and an international conference centre.

The hospital projects include the Borno Orthopaedic Hospital located at Goni Kachallari and a new General Hospital at Kaleri, both in Jere Local Government Area.(NAN) www.nannews.ng

By Hamza Suleiman



