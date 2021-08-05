Zulum orders investigation into clash between task force, church members in Maiduguri

Gov. Babagana Zulum of Borno has ordered investigation into the violent clash between a joint security task force operating with Borno Geographical Information System (BOGIS) and some worshippers at a church in Maduganari area of Maiduguri.

A statement issued on Thursday by Special Adviser to the Governor on Communications and Strategy, Mallam Isa Gusau, quoted the governor as condemning the incident.

“The governor condemned, in strong terms, the firing of gunshots by a member of security task force as well as some persons who hurled stones at the task force during an encounter on Thursday.

“One person died and five persons are currently hospitalized,” Gusau said.

Zulum commiserated with families of the person who died and those injured.

“The governor also called the chairman of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Borno State, Bishop Mohammed Naga, and spoke with him to commiserate with the Christian community, the leadership and family of EYN church in Borno,” he added.

He explained that the governor, who had already invited CAN leadership for a meeting over the incident, also directed the Deputy Governor, Alhaji Umar Kadafur, to visit the hospital where the injured persons are receiving treatment to empathise with them.

According to him, the state government will also take over the cost of their treatment.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) gathered that the collusion happened when officials of BOGIS, alongside a joint security task force, went to the Church for regulation of land administration and urban development measures.

NAN also reports that the measures had affected some worship centres (mosques and churches) allegedly built without obedience to laid down regulations.

BOGIS has so far demolished some mosques and churches said to have been built illegally, as part of the ongoing reforms by the state government. (NAN)

