Zulum mourns Col Bako, says sacrifices by soldiers’  won’t be in vain 

The people of Borno mourn the death of Col. D.C Bako, the Coommander of 25 Task Force Brigade of Operation Lafiya Dole; while sacrifices by him and other heroes, will not be in vain, Governor Babagana Umara Zulum said last night.

The governor, in a statement by his spokesman, Malam Isa Gusau, reacted to the army’s confirmation of Bako’s eventual death from injuries sustained in combat around Damboa in southern part of Borno on Sunday .

“It was public knowledge that I (Zulum) liked late Col. Bako and so did many people. Bako was a true soldier who inspired his troops and led them to front lines with exceptional courage that was clearly out of pure patriotism. He fought very hard and very well.

“He defeated many enemies of peace and protected many sons and daughters of Borno state to the extent he gave his life defending the people of Borno. By the grace of God, the supreme sacrifices made by Col. Bako and many other heroes like him in the armed forces and volunteers shall not be in vain.

“The death of our heroes, sad as it is, only reinforces our confidence in the strong will exhibited by our gallant troops and volunteers, that defending our country is comes ahead of everything. The people of Borno will forever be grateful to late Col. Bako and everyone like him.

“We pray that Allah forgives his shortcomings and those of all our fallen heroes. Government of Borno will continue to support through all means humanly possible, in trying to help them succeed in ongoing war against the boko haram. We pray that God protects our troops and volunteers from recording any more casualties.

“I share the grief of Col. Bako’s family and the families of all those who have died fighting for Borno. I commiserate with theatre command of operation lafiya Dole in Borno state, the Nigerian army and the entire Nigerian military over the loss of a warrior.

“May the gallant soul of Col. Bako rest peacefully with our God, who rewards good people with unending joy after death. Ameen” the statement quoted Zulum to have said.

