Zulum, man of strong character amid daunting security challenges — Oyetola

April 10, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey News, Project, Security 0



Gov. Adegboyega of Osun has described his Borno counterpart, Prof. Babagana , as a man of strong character and conviction, who is determined to carry on notwithstanding the daunting security challenges in his .

A statement by Mr Ismail Omipidan, the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, on Saturday in Osogbo, said made the remarks  the 2021 Luncheon and Awards ceremony of the University of Ibadan Alumni Association.

The statement said that was honoured the event  by the association as both Most Distinguished Alumnus and the Alumus of the .

According to mOyetola, if not for ’s  strong character and conviction, the enormous security challenges in the Borno are enough for anyone to run away.

“From the documentary we watched, I can see that the governor in less than two years has done tremendously well.

And like we all know, the reward for hard work is more work.

“I believe this award will spur him to do more great things for the people of Borno.

“I congratulate you on these honours. You truly deserve them,” said.

Zulum on his part, thanked the Alumni Association for the award, saying the honour encourage him to improve on the tempo of service delivery in the .

The Chairman of the occasion and former Health minister, Prof. Isaac Adewole, Zulum for carrying on from where his predecessor, Sen. Kashim Shettima, left off.

Adewole also Oyetola for the prompt payment of workers’ salaries as well as infrastructure development in the . (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,