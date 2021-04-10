Gov. Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun has described his Borno counterpart, Prof. Babagana Zulum, as a man of strong character and conviction, who is determined to carry on notwithstanding the daunting security challenges in his state.

A statement by Mr Ismail Omipidan, the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, on Saturday in Osogbo, said Oyetola made the remarks at the 2021 Luncheon and Awards ceremony of the University of Ibadan Alumni Association.

The statement said that Zulum was honoured at the event by the association as both Most Distinguished Alumnus and the Alumus of the Year.

According to mOyetola, if not for Zulum’s strong character and conviction, the enormous security challenges in the Borno are enough for anyone to run away.

“From the documentary we watched, I can see that the governor in less than two years has done tremendously well.

And like we all know, the reward for hard work is more work.

“I believe this award will spur him to do more great things for the people of Borno.

“I congratulate you on these honours. You truly deserve them,” Oyetola said.

Zulum on his part, thanked the Alumni Association for the award, saying the honour would encourage him to improve on the tempo of service delivery in the State.

The Chairman of the occasion and former Health minister, Prof. Isaac Adewole, commended Zulum for carrying on from where his predecessor, Sen. Kashim Shettima, left off.

Adewole also commended Oyetola for the prompt payment of workers’ salaries as well as infrastructure development in the state. (NAN)

