Zulum integrates Islamic/western education in one school

By Abubakar Ahmed

Gov. Babagana Zulum of Borno on Friday laid foundation for the construction of a Higher Islamic College in Kwaya-Kusar Local Government Area.



This is contained in a statement signed by the Senior Special Assistant to the governor on Media, Baba-Sheik Haruna and issued in Abuja, on Saturday.



He said the college would comprise three blocks of 16 classrooms each as well as staff quarters.



During the event, Zulum said the construction was in fulfillment of an earlier pledge he made to the people of the area in 2021.



He said that on completion, the institution would combine both Islamic and western education by admitting students with vast Qur’anic knowledge from traditional Islamiya schools.



“Such students would graduate with National Diplomas at the end of their studies which would qualify them for admission into universities and other tertiary schools for graduate programmes,” he said.



Earlier in his speech, the Commissioner of Education, Mr Lawan Wakilbe said that the college would have a total of 48 classrooms with a students’ capacity of 2,000.



He added that there would be an administrative block, two units of two-bedroom flats as initial staff quarters and six washing facilities.



The governor’s visit to Kwaya-Kusar was an extension of his official tour to the headquarters of Southern Borno Senatorial District of Biu where he inaugurated various projects executed by his administration.



Some of the projects inaugurated were a mega secondary school for 1,500 students in Buratai with an approval for the employment of 20 additional teachers from the host community.



The governor also inaugurated a 60-classroom community school for higher Islamic studies, which was built and donated by the state government in Biu town.



Zulum also inaugurated a zonal office for monitoring of government services, projects and programmes.



The News Agency of Nigeria ( NAN) recalls that Zulum had also distributed N100m grants to 1,000 unemployed youths.



He had also laid foundation for a N2 billion Vocational Training Centre with multiple workshops also in Biu, among others. (NAN)

