Zulum inaugurates re-election campaign in Maiduguri

By Yakubu Uba

Babagana Zulum of Borno on Monday inaugurated his re-election campaign promising to deliver over 600 viable projects.

Addressing party supporters at the Ramat Square in Maiduguri, Zulum lauded the resilience and support of the people of the state to his administration in the past four years.

He said that he was running for a second term to enable him to do more in spite of the successes recorded by his administration.

“We are grateful to the people of Borno for your support.

“We are even more grateful because with your support, we are able to build 10,000 urban and low cost houses, reconstructed communities on which we resettled close to one million displaced citizens, and we massively supported them with livelihood.

“Even as we set to begin more rigorous campaign, I assure you, the good people of Borno, that we will not abandon our obligations to serve because of campaign,” Zulum said.

The APC Deputy National Chairman, Sen. Abu Kyari said the party was well represented by the governor’s unprecedented performances, stressing that the people need to remain focused.

“Conduct your campaign in a mature manner and ignore all negative propaganda by the opposition”.

In thier seperate remarks, former governors of the state, Ali Modu-Sheriff and Maina Ma’aji lauded Zulum For his good leadership qualities.

They noted that the feat achieved under Zulum stewardship of the state surpassed previous administrations, and urged the electorate to vote for the incumbent and other candidates of the party at all levels.

Also, former Chief of Army Staff and serving Ambassador of Nigeria to Benin Republic, Tukur Buratai said Zulum deserve second term, adding the governor would sweep poll in view of his outstanding performances.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the rally was attended by APC bigwigs including Sen. Ali Ndume, Minister of State for Agriculture, Mustafa Baba-Shehuri, Speaker, Borno State House of Assembly, Abdulkarim Lawan, APC Women Leader in the state, Fati Kakinna, among others. (NAN)