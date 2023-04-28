Zulum inaugurates FG’s 200 housing units in Nganzai LGA

By: Hamza Suleiman

Gov. Babagana Zulum of Borno has commissioned 200 housing units, constructed by the Federal Government in Gajiram in Nganzai Local Government Area of the state.

Commissioning the project, Zulum, said that the significant developmental projects were initiated by the office of President Muhammadu Buhari, under its Sustainable Development Goals(SDGs) projects.

He said the project is aimed at providing shelter for the people, who were been displaced by the insurgency in the state.

He explained that the provision of housing units was a critical aspect of the resettlement and rehabilitation process for communities, affected by the insurgency.

”This will enhance the living condition of the people, and also provide a sense of security and stability,” he said.

The governor lauded President Buhari and the SDG office for providing the housing units for the people of Gajiram community.

He also reiterated his commitment to the resettlement and rehabilitation of communities, affected by the insurgency.

In her remarks, Mrs Adejoke Adefulire, Senior Special Assistant to the President on SDGs, appreciated Gov. Zulum and all the stakeholders who contributed to the success of the project for the benefit of the people.

She said the president was very passionate about ending the insecurity bedeviling some parts of the country, and building communities damaged by insurgency. (NAN)