Zulum inaugurates committee on farmers-herders conflict, others

Gov. Babagana Zulum of Borno has inaugurated a committee to stop the incessant farmers and herders clashes that often resulted in loss of lives and shortage of food crops in the state.

Speaking during the inauguration of the committee at the Government House in Maiduguri, Zulum said the committee’s mandate was to determine the causes of conflicts between farmers and herders in the state.

The governor, while charging the committee to complete the task within two months, urged it to recommend measures that would prevent future occurrences.

Zulum also tasked the committee to identify and document the grazing reserves and their current status in Borno State.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the committee, which comprises 21 members, includes security agencies, the Miyetti Allah Association, the Alhaya Development Association, and representatives of traditional institutions.

Similarly, the governor inaugurated the Bama Phase II Reconstruction Committee, and the Streetlight Maintenance and Installation Committee.

He tasked the committee to identify IDPs willing to return to Bama town, Kumshe, Darajamal, and Tarmuwa town in Bama Local Government area and resettle them accordingly.

“Bama Phase II reconstruction is prompted by the relative peace enjoyed in the state, coupled with our resettlement efforts towards ensuring the voluntary return of internally displaced persons to all safe areas to enable them to regain their sources of livelihood,” Zulum said.

He added that the reconstruction of Local Government Areas along the border, such as Bama, Abadam, and Kukawa, was prioritised to allow the return of Nigerians currently seeking refuge in neighbouring countries.

“The eight member Bama reconstruction committee is headed by the State Commissioner for Education, Science, Technology, and Innovation, Engr. Lawan Abba Wakilbe.

“The streetlight maintenance and installation committee consists of six members, with the Commissioner of Budget and Planning, Babagana Mallumbe, as Chairman.

“The committee will ensure the maintenance of streetlights, with priorities on Maiduguri Metropolis and Jere Local Government, while also considering other major towns across the three senatorial zones.

“The committee will also oversee the conversion of streetlights, which use diesel-powered generators, to alternative solar-powered ones to reduce the rising cost of maintenance,” said Zulum.

Speaking on behalf of all the committees, Lawan Wakilbe, the State Commissioner for Education, expressed gratitude to the Governor for assigning them the tasks.

He assured the governor of their unwavering commitment to fulfilling their assigned tasks and delivering as scheduled. (NAN)

By Hamza Suleiman

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

