Zulum inaugurates 580 houses for IDPs in Auno, Borno

June 2, 2021 Favour Lashem News, Project



 Gov. Babagana Zulum of Borno on Wednesday inaugurated 580 houses constructed for the resettlement of Internally Persons (IDPs) in Auno village of Konduga Local Government.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 580 two-bedrooms houses were constructed by the Ministry for Reconstruction, Rehabilitation and Resettlement (RRR).

Zulum who presented allocation letters to some of the  beneficiaries, said government would continue to resettled persons inline with the Kampala Convention, which among others ensures and dignity for IDPs.

He said the government rolled out  many social investment and protection packages for all categories of persons to boost their livelihood opportunities.

”The IDPs will be provided with food items throughout the cropping season. I  commend the Resettlement Committee for their successes in resettling the IDPs from two of the camps in Maiduguri,,” he said.

He  urged them to sustain the tempo to ensure that all IDPs in camps within Maiduguri metropolis are resettled.

He  condemned the rising cases of prostitution and drug abuse in some camps, adding:”such disturbing developments are unacceptable,”.

Earlier, the Commissioner for Reconstruction, Rehabilitation and Resettlement RRR, Mr Mustapha Gubio, said so far  a of 4, 967 households have been resettled.

Gubio said that among those provided houses in the resettled communities are  primary school teachers, nurses and security personnel. (NAN)

