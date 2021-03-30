

Borno Governor, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum is in Monguno where he supervised the distribution of N325 million and variety of food to over 100,000 households displaced by Boko Haram and denied access to farmlands, businesses and other means of livelihood.



Monguno is the most populated part of northern Borno, within Nigeria’s portion of the Lake Chad region, which has faced the most severe attacks from Boko Haram in recent years.



Displaced households from local government areas: Kukawa, Marte, Ngnazi and Guzamala currently stay at government controlled camps in Monguno town.

Zulum departed Maiduguri to Monguno by road Monday, passed the night, and following day, supervised distribution of cash and food items.

Thousands of bags of food grains, sugar and wrappers were distributed to 65,000 male heads of households and 35,000 female heads of households.



Each head of household received three bags of rice, maize grain, and beans, while each the female beneficiaries were additionally given a wrapper and N5,000.

… Approves site for Federal PolytechnicAside supervising food and cash distribution to displaced households, Zulum assessed and approved a site for the location of Federal Polytechnic in Monguno, which the Federal Government recently approved, following which the Governor paid visit to the minister of education in January, this year, with a promise to provide land and any support required from Borno state government.

